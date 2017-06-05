This is where your car is most likely to be stolen

If you own a Nissan Pulsar, a Holden Commodore, or a Ford Falcon, it might be a good idea to update your insurance policy because you are more likely to have your car stolen.

And if you live in Victoria, keep an eye on your car because Victoria is the Stolen Car State of Australia.

More than 18,000 Victorian cars were stolen last year, a 33 per cent jump over 12 months.

Compare that to New South Wales which saw a 13 per cent drop to almost 12,000 car thefts over the same period.

Victoria is also the state where stolen cars are the most easy to make disappear. One phone call to an unlicensed scrap metal dealer and it’s gone, paid for in cash, no records kept, no questions asked.

Ray Carroll is the Executive Director of the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council, he’s calling for the industry to be overhauled, and he spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.