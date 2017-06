Why it’s important to stay mentally healthy at work

The world of work is not just about jobs – it’s about staying mentally healthy at work!

As a nation we are spending more time in the work place than ever before and its starting to have an impact on our wellbeing, stress, anxiety, concern, you name it.

Matthew Tukaki was joined on Second Career by the CEO of Suicide Prevention Australia, Sue Murray ¬†about why it’s so important to stay physically and mentally healthy at work.