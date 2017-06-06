Fighting the scourge of elder abuse

One in twenty older Australians will become the victim of elder abuse in one form or another, a depressing statistic to say the least.

Fact: no older Australian should ever be subjected to any form of abuse.

June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a UN sponsored occasion when the world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted on older people.

Christine Matti manages the Elder Abuse Helpline and Resource Unit and tells Kayley and Nick that elder abuse incidents are on the rise.

Listen to the podcast to hear the full conversation.