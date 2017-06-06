How does smell affect us?

How is your sense of smell? Is it changing as you get older? And if it does deteriorate as we age, can it be improved? And perhaps the biggest question of the lot… how does smell affect us?

Research has established that three smells seem to have a measurable impact on how people feel and behave:

– lavender contains a natural anesthetic called linalool, which is why it has a reputation for being relaxing…

– Citrus scents have anti-depressive effects

– Mint has been shown to enhance sports performance.

Tim Jacob is professor emeritus at the School of Biosciences at CARDIFF UNIVERSITY… He has spent his career looking at the psychophysiology of smell: how we smell, why we smell, what we smell and how it affects us physically and mentally.

Listen to the podcast to find out more on the impact that smell can have on conditions such as anxiety and depression…