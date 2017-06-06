Natural Cold Cures



When the symptoms of cold and flu begin to creep up on you it’s time to head to the kitchen to create a natural cold and flu shot.



Food as medicine is a large part of Naturopath and Herbalist Anthia Koullouros’ health philosophy because it provides the body with the nourishment it needs to heal, repair and function properly.



Herbal shots can naturally boost the immune system and are a great first line of defence when you’re feeling under the weather. Below are Anthia’s favourite ingredients and combinations.



Natural Immune Boosting Ingredients



Anthia’s top ingredients for a home-made natural cold and flu shots include things that are commonly found in the kitchen. She always recommends using organic herbs and spices when creating a natural remedy. It is also great to stock up on the following ingredients:



Raw manuka honey: Manuka honey has a natural antibacterial therapeutic quality. There are different strengths of the honey that you can purchase with the higher the quality the more antibacterial properties it has (look for the UMF rating). I always opt for a raw organic Manuka and always remember to put the lid back on to maintain the products therapeutic value.



Garlic: Garlic is another strong flu fighting herb therapeutically indicated for infection, colds and flu due to its antimicrobial properties.



Cinnamon: Cinnamon is not only a sweet and pleasant tasting spice but it has antibacterial qualities perfect to fight off a cold.



Ginger: Ginger adds warmth spice and sweetness and is therapeutically indicated to warm a cold constitution and digestive upsets.



Gubinge powder: This is a dehydrated, Australian grown plum, which contains the richest source of Vitamin C on the planet.



