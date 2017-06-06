Neil deGrasse Tyson – A Cosmic Perspective

It will be just shy of two years since Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson last toured Australia, and since then there have been some major scientific discoveries including the detection of gravitational waves and the discovery of a relatively nearby solar system with seven potentially habitable planets.

deGrasse Tyson says… “What I will likely focus on … are new ways of thinking about the world, that studying the universe empowers you to obtain… a cosmic perspective”.

Following in the footsteps of the late Carl Sagan, Neil deGrasse Tyson is recognised across the planet as a champion of science and science communication. While Tyson’s formidable intellect and luminous career in astrophysics do qualify him as a commentator. it is his empathy, wit, warmth and passion that make him so compelling as an educator.

