What’s the best way to learn a new language?

John and Garry put out a call for people who could speak Swahili…

One listener, Carl, revealed he spent some time backpacking in Africa and picked up quite a lot of conversational Swahili.

So we thought: what is the most effective way to learn a new language? Do we listen to tapes? Do we have tapes on while we’re asleep? Do we go to classes or do we simply pick up a book?

Doctor Louisa Willoughby is a senior lecturer in linguistics at Monash University’s School of Languages, who speaks several languages including signing.

