What’s the best way to learn a new language?

 

John and Garry put out a call for people who could speak Swahili…

 

One listener, Carl, revealed he spent some time backpacking in Africa and picked up quite a lot of conversational Swahili.

 

So we thought: what is the most effective way to learn a new language? Do we listen to tapes? Do we have tapes on while we’re asleep? Do we go to classes or do we simply pick up a book?

 

Doctor Louisa Willoughby is a senior lecturer in linguistics at Monash University’s School of Languages, who speaks several languages including signing.

 

Listen to the podcast for more helpful tips on learning new languages.

 

 

Related Show

Posted on Categories Health & Wellbeing, Relationship, Travel
Advertisement
Advertisement