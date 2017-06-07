3 unexpected things that affect the taste of your wine

Whether it’s that vintage shiraz you’ve been saving for years or just a cheerful weekend Chardy you nabbed on the way home, it stands to reason we always want our wine to taste as good as it can.

But could you be unwittingly sabotaging your wine’s potential without even realising it? According to wine expert Peter Nixon and Mitchell Taylor from Taylor’s wines, you could!

Here are 3 things most people don’t know are affecting your vino…

Temperature:

According to Mitchell, Australians have some bad habits when it comes to the temperature they consume their wines. Simplifying, we drink our whites too cold and our reds too warm- both of which are seriously washing out the structure and character of the flavour. This has been tested by Taylor’s wines many times over through blind tastings. The optimum temperature varies based on the varietal (a shiraz is perfect at 16°c, for example), but thankfully there are stickers on all Taylor’s wines to help you out.

Your nose:

Next time you drink, use your nose (no, not like that, wait a second). Our sense of taste is intrinsically linked to our sense of smell, so getting a good whiff of the wine can really help open up the flavours when you sip. Along these lines, maybe wait until allergy season is over to pop that Grange.

Humidity:

Directly related to the smell point above, smells travel better in humid air, so logically humid conditions are best for tasting. It’s arguably the smallest point of the three and least able to be controlled, but hey, have we just given you the perfect excuse to take a glass to the bath with you? Yes, we have.

Then the only thing left is to taste and enjoy- and if you’ve ever wondered what a wine taster’s definition of a good wine is, have a listen to the podcast above. For a final surprise, it’s a lot simpler than you think.