Dr Michael Mosely Live In The Studio

Dr Mosely’s new book, The Clever Guts Diet, is a practical guide for anyone who wants to fine-tune their body (and potentially overcome serious health issues) by revolutionising the workings of their gut.

“One reason I’ve written this book is that I’m convinced that many common gut conditions are better treated by a change in diet than by drugs or antidepressants.” – Dr Michael Mosley

Dr Michael Mosley touring in September