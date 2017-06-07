Is this the cure for your fear of spiders?

Are you frightened of spiders?

You’re not alone, thousands of people suffer from arachnophobia. Which isn’t a good thing in a country that has more than 4 thousand separate species of spider.

But our next guest is confident he can cure anyone of their fear of spiders inside five minutes.

Robert Whyte is an expert in spiders with the Queensland Museum and the author of a new CSIRO publication: A Field Guide to the Spiders of Australia.

Many Australian spiders have great names: not just redbacks and funnelwebs, we also have sparklemuffins, the alien butt spider, the disco mirror ball spider and the dancing peacock spider

Despite our spiders having nice names, plenty of people still fear them. Listen to our podcast to find out how you can cure your fear of spiders.