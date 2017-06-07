Is this the most annoying behaviour on public transport?

Millions of people around Australia catch one or many forms of public transport everyday. Trains, buses, ferries, trams, planes – the whole shebang.

It’s the only way to get from A to B when driving isn’t an option.

And it would be great…. If it wasn’t for the other passengers. Specifically, the inconsiderate jerks who forget they are actually in public.

There’s the seat hog who refuses to move their legs, bag, jacket, or whatever from the only available seat. There’s the Sneezer, who may as well be Typhoid Mary.

But according to Fairfax columnist Jenna Price, the worst offender of them all is the person who’s never heard of headphones, and proceeds to use their phone or tablet with the sound blaring loudly for all to hear.

They listen to awful music. They play video games with annoying sounds. And they conduct face-time video calls and force the entire bus to become Nosy Parkers.

Jenna joined Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive and vented her frustration at the explosion of selfish noise pollution spoiling our otherwise serene public transport journeys. Ahem.