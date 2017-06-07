Shane Nicholson on the open line

Triple ARIA award winning Australian singer-songwritertoday releases “the first single from his upcoming albumwhich will be released Friday July 28th.

By his own admission Shane Nicholson’s extensive back catalogue isn’t awash with love songs, butSafe certainly fits the bill. “I’ll make you safe/even if only for while/I’ll make you safe/even if just to see you smile,” Nicholson sings over jangling guitars and rumbling drums.

“I wrote it for my girlfriend,” Nicholson admits. “She’s had her trials in recent times.” Safe, the opening track on the new album is produced by Matt Fell at Love Hz and is a compelling hint of things to come on his sixth studio album.