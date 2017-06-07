The most valuable ways to think about money

“I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t have some kind of emotional baggage when it comes to money…”

So says Jason Andriessen from our sponsor StatePlus.

But in his chat with Tim Webster and Dee Dee Dunleavy, he also shared some of his best “money mindsets” to help us relate to our finances in the right way.

Arguably, Jason’s best quote was money is a good servant but a terrible master. What he means is that your money should be there primarily to enable the things and lifestyle you love.

Therefore, it’s not about saving or spending for the sake of it, but striking a balancing, being real and making good decisions.

Jason finds that while we all have our own ways to relate to money, the main point of difference usually comes in whether or not you have a long term perspective– in other words, whether you can give up something now for something you want later.

Once you’ve found this perspective, he says, you find more and more that you always have options and ways to make the most of your circumstances. Regardless of where you are, there is always the chance to understand what your options are and what you can do to improve things for yourself.

Finally, a little humility can go a long way. Instead of being fearful or embarassed when it comes to seeking advice for our finances, it’s best to remember that no question is too silly when it comes to your own money– that knowledge underpins everything else.

We may all have emotional baggage when it comes to money, but the right ways of thinking can certainly lighten the load.

Hear all of Jason’s advice on the podcast.