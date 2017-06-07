The Offal Bug-Off

Yesterday on Living Fresh, mates turned into enemies…

It was Chef Daniel vs Ed Phillips in the battle of the century.

Chef Daniel was dared to eat bugs- that’s right, mealworms and crickets, while Ed was dared to eat offal – liver and brains!

Who came out on top? We’ll let you decide! Listen to the podcast above and check out the video on our Facebook page.

Thank you Skye Blackburn for joining us in studio – Skye is a Food Scientist and Founder of The Edible Bug Shop. Find out more here – ediblebugshop.com.au