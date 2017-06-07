Tim Draxl – Only Heaven Knows, Live In The Studio

After much anticipation, Luckiest Productions is thrilled to reveal Tim Draxl as the final cast member in the 30th anniversary production of Alex Harding’s beloved Australian musical Only Heaven Knows at Hayes Theatre Co

Helpmann Award and Logie Award nominee Tim Draxl is currently playing Henry Fox on Foxtel’s A Place to Call Home and is known for performances in Channel Seven’s Molly, Swimming Upstream (with Geoffrey Rush, Judy Davis and Jesse Spencer), A Few Best Men (with Xavier Samuel, Rebel Williams and Olivia Newton-John) and a range of other local and international stage and screen productions. Draxl will play the role of Cliff, joining the stellar cast of Matthew Backer (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Blazey Best (Miracle City), Ben Hall (Neighbours) and Hayden Tee (Les Miserables).

Venue: Hayes Theatre Co, 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point

Season: 26 May – 1 July 2017

Times: Mon 6:30pm*, Tue-Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm & 7:30pm

*No performance Mon 12 June

*Extra matinee Wed 14 June at 2pm

Price: $68 previews and Mon-Thu, $74 Sat matinee, $78 Fri & Sat nights

Bookings: hayestheatre.com.au | (02) 8065 7337