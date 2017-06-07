What purchase is your partner hiding from you?

We are a secretive lot, apparently, 1 in 3 of us apparently don’t tell our partners about things we spend money on.

And this report continues that men and Generation Y the worst offenders.

Men ARE worse than women when it comes to hiding what they’re spending money on. With men evading scrutiny on gambling and unhealthy food, while women are more likely to hide their spending on fashion.

Melissa Ferrari is a relationship specialist and psychotherapist…and she’s also the host of Talking Relationships on Talking Lifestyle (with Jono Coleman, Thursday 9-11PM) who says transparency is always best.

