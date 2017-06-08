5 Things to do when renting out a room on Airbnb



Matthew and Ed talk about the pitfalls and opportunities of mature aged Australians getting involved in the sharing economy + letting your spare room on Airbnb.



The shared economy is worth more than $15 billion in Australia and for those who are fifty up it could be a great opportunity to earn extra cash as well as expand your social networks and circle. Here are five basic things you need to keep in mind if you are thinking about opening your home as an Airbnb host or becoming an Uber driver:



#1 If you are renting talk with your landlord or owner before you register with Airbnb



If you are renting always make sure you are able to essentially sublet short stay accommodation. If you are in an apartment block you should check with the body corporate in case there are bylaws of the building. You don’t want to be caught out doing something that will only see you spend more money in court than on yourself.



#2 Always consider your personal safety first



One of the biggest barriers to getting into the shared economy is safety. Always make sure you have a safety plan in place especially if you live alone. For example; install a lock on your bedroom door! In all seriousness though – before you accept a booking read the profile and reviews of the people who have applied. If someone is not currently rated ask for more information.



#3 Make sure you set your house rules



Always ensure you set the house rules. If you use something like the Airbnb platform you will be able to add the rules into your profile. Rules help set the expectation – for example, if you don’t want people to drink then state it! If you expect people to make their own meals (which many do) and therefore what they can and can’t use – then make sure you let them know. Setting the expectation up front is key.



#4 Know what taxes you may be up for



Taxes and charges vary from city to city and country to country. In Australia, you are able to earn up to a certain amount before you are taxed. The best thing to do is call the tax office and seek clarification.



#5 Think about the type of people you can get along with



Whether it is Uber or Airbnb, or any other sharing economy platform, you get to decide who you want as a customer because at the end of the day the experience is best when both parties have things in common – so think about the demographic of people you would like in your home or your car.



Image: Airbnb Host Clare Ross



