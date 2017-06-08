Can you develop 30 year old film?

Our Know It All’s segment had a question from a listener who found a 30-year-old roll of camera film, and wondered whether he could still get it developed?
As always our listeners had all the answers for us… listen in to find out…
ON AIR NOW
10:00 - 11:00
ON AIR NEXT
11:00 - 12:00
12:00 - 13:00
Our Know It All’s segment had a question from a listener who found a 30-year-old roll of camera film, and wondered whether he could still get it developed?
As always our listeners had all the answers for us… listen in to find out…