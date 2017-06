Drone vs Wedge Tail Eagle

Western Australian farmer Leigh Nairn was flying his drone, using it to monitor a piece of farm machinery working it’s way through a ripened crop.

When suddenly, out of the blue, swoops a majestic wedge tail eagle with the drone in its sights. The magnificent bird of prey attacks the drone and knocks it out of the sky.

Leigh unknowingly snapped this incredible picture and joined Trevor and Nick on Talking Technology to share the yarn.