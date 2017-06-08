Proof that mentoring helps people

Intervention and mentoring are two very important elements in helping young people turn their lives around, reducing youth crime and helping young people with mental health issues.

Youth Insearch is a program doing a terrific job with young people. It’s an independent charity, not affiliated with any religious or political group, and one of the most successful youth intervention programs in the country, working with at-risk youth aged 14 to 20.

Malcolm MacPherson is the secretary of Youth Insearch and also works as a part-time magistrate. Working in the judicial system, he has seen a lot, and says this is the best program he’s ever seen.

Listen to the podcast to hear more about the almost 30 thousand people that have been helped since 1985.