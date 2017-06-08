The bicycle’s bike-centenary

The humble bike was invented 200 years ago after a huge volcanic explosion in Indonesia plunged Europe into a dark, ashy, sunless gloom.

The ash fallout killed the crops, and horses were slaughtered for food which resulted in significant transport difficulties.

Prolific German inventor Karl Drais came up with a solution, the Laufmaschine, which looked a bit like a bicycle except it had no pedals.

50 years would pass before pedals were invented, at which point the bike craze exploded worldwide.

Craig Richards is the CEO of the Bicycle Network and he joined Kayley and Nick to chat about the bicycles fascinating history.