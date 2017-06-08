Top Chef-Approved 5 Minute Meals



Callan Boys, National Food and Drink Journalist for Fairfax, spoke with some of Australia’s top chefs to steal their favourite 5 minute meal ideas for when time is of the essence.



Grab a cuppa, a pen and paper and jot down the beautiful recipes in the above podcast.



Here’s one for good measure…



The old pea and egg trick



By Mike Eggert – Pinbone, Sydney



A classic combo that does the job on a cold night or when you’re impatient and on rations.



Put the kettle on and melt a good spoon of butter in a pan. Add a cup of frozen peas to the pan – the peas will have enough water to cook themselves.



Add a good pinch of stock powder for seasoning if you have it. If not, salt and pepper are fine. Anything in a tin, such as Spam, is also good chopped and thrown in at this point. Add half a cup of boiled kettle water. Make it taste nice with anything else you have in the kitchen that would suit, like mint or parmesan cheese.



Put the delicious pea-butter-soup-stuff into bowl and add an egg – poached, fried, boiled, whatever you can do quickly.



Now eat and drink booze.



goodfood.com.au

