Top Chef-Approved 5 Minute Meals

Callan Boys, National Food and Drink Journalist for Fairfax, spoke with some of Australia’s top chefs to steal their favourite 5 minute meal ideas for when time is of the essence.
Grab a cuppa, a pen and paper and jot down the beautiful recipes in the above podcast.
Here’s one for good measure…
The old pea and egg trick
By Mike Eggert – Pinbone, Sydney
A classic combo that does the job on a cold night or when you’re impatient and on rations.
Put the kettle on and melt a good spoon of butter in a pan. Add a cup of frozen peas to the pan – the peas will have enough water to cook themselves.
Add a good pinch of stock powder for seasoning if you have it. If not, salt and pepper are fine. Anything in a tin, such as Spam, is also good chopped and thrown in at this point. Add half a cup of boiled kettle water. Make it taste nice with anything else you have in the kitchen that would suit, like mint or parmesan cheese.
Put the delicious pea-butter-soup-stuff into bowl and add an egg – poached, fried, boiled, whatever you can do quickly.
Now eat and drink booze.
