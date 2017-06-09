Flashback to Fashion in 1994

Elizabeth Hurley’s safety pin gown, Princess Diana’s figure hugging revenge dress, ‘The Rachel’ hairstyle – 1994 was a memorable year in fashion… a year of rebellion, revolution and some serious style.

This week on FLASHBACK we went way back when to 1994 and when it comes to fashion who else should we seek the expertise of than Brand and Style Authority Henry Roth!

Henry joined us to talk through some of the most memorable fashion moments of 1994. Catch up on the chat in the above podcast.

Above photo – Henry’s fashion notes in studio.

henryweinreichroth.com