Rory Ellis joins us live in the studio

“Rory Ellis is one of those singer/songwriters, like Leonard Cohen, who makes the hairs on your arms stand up by simply opening his mouth and uttering a few throaty words.”- Brett Callwood: Acoustic Magazine UK

AMERICANA may be the buzzword of the industry, but Rory Ellis personified this genre with pride, years before it became cool.

With his new album, One Skin about to be unleashed, Ellis is again set to push the boundaries and awaken the spirits of audiences, using his genre as the conduit.

This eighth release is already being celebrated as Ellis’ finest album yet. His debut album, Ride, was released in 2000 to four star reviews in national newspapers such as The Age, with all subsequent albums achieving equal acclaim here and abroad. One Skin breaks further barriers offering an intricate, yet candid lyrical ride, breaking convention and the glass surface of musical simplicity.