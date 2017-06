What are the health benefits of listening to music?

Whether it’s the great Beatles, INSX, Ed Sheeran or Britney Spears, music is something to be enjoyed.

It might be blasting through the speakers in your car, playing in the background at work or booming through your headphones whilst you exercise, many of us revel in the sounds that music brings to our ears.

There’s nothing like music to make us feel better!

Jon Vidler spoke to Health and Community Psychologist, Marny Lishman about the health benefits of listening to music.