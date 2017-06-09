Why Pete Murray took a six year hiatus

2003 was a breakout year for Byron Bay based singer songwriter Pete Murray.

He released his second album Feeler which quickly became a number 1 smash hit. Later it would be certified six times platinum and Pete’s career and profile were riding high.

Albums three and four were equally successful, spending time at the top of the charts while delivering a selection of hit songs like So Beautiful and Better Days. Pete was enjoying well earned, widespread, mainstream success.

Years of touring and successive albums took their toll, and like a lot of musicians, what started as a break morphed into a six year hiatus.

For Pete, it was time to raise a couple of young sons, time to relax, and time to re-calibrate the creative compass.

“I probably could’ve put an album out three years ago, but I was really focused on trying to make and album that is great from start to finish,” Pete tells Nick Bennett.

“For me, I had to make it that way, because I’m the one who’ll be playing these songs for years, so I want to have songs that I enjoy playing.”

The result is Pete Murray’s sixth studio album Camacho. It’s familiar sounding, those charismatic and cruisy vocals are still front and centre, but the arrangements feature warm electronic sounds and subtle hip-hop influences.

Pete Murray is hitting the road in July for a national tour including a show at The Star Gold Coast, tickets available via this link.

