What does snollygoster mean?

This week we are looking at some forgotten political words that could make a comeback (these come from the 1800s).

Word of the week: SNOLLYGOSTER (an unprincipled politician)

KAKISTOCRACY (‘the government by its most unprincipled citizens’)

ROORBACK ‘any false report propagated for political purposes’ — in other words, fake news!

AND a surprising answer about John and Garry’s ongoing debate about the”mother-in-laws” or “mothers-in-law” …

