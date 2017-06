Amber Lawrence 100 Year Handshake

Amber Lawrence tells us of her trip to New York where she performed in front of the President of the USA and the Australian Prime Minister and has a new song that will bring you to tears with pride

She is our Amber and we love her

watch the performance here https://www.facebook.com/amberlawrencemusic/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Ambers website http://www.amberlawrence.com.au/