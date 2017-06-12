8 hustles that can make you money!

Human beings are pretty good at coming up with creative ways to earn a living, make a little side cash and, well hustle…

Yes! Who remembers when hustling meant a stretch in jail for bad things; well today hustling is all about making some spare cash from every thing’s that a lot of people just don’t want to do or don’t have time to do them. So what is hustling? Well according to the Urban Dictionary: “Working hard, usually towards the common goal of creating an income.”

So what are some great hustles you can do now to earn a little spare cash?

1. Lawn mowing: all you need is a mower, some gas and someone’s lawn to mow. Some hustlers will charge as little as $20 for a front or back yard and let’s say the biggest upsell is the time it takes the home owner not to do it. Mow ten lawns a day and that’s about $200 in extra income at a minimum. Of course you can always upsell window washing, gardening and more!

2. Window washing: Who hates cleaning the windows? I do and if I do, so do many others! Like lawn mowing all you need to do is agree on a price and get to work. Again, there is the opportunity to cross sell.

3. House or small business cleaning: A great hustle is targeting the renter market – especially those who are moving out and want their bond back. A great clean can potentially earn a few hundred dollars a time.

4. Pet walking: This is a new hustle off the back of a growth market. More and more of us are living in apartments with pets and we are working longer hours. Wouldn’t it be a great hustle if you were walking up to five dogs a day? How about if I told you the earn could be between $25 and $50 per dog per day? Yes people will pay that! Of course you can also upsell dog washing!

5. Kids pick up and drop off: Again, we are time poor – ever thought of thinking about the carpool for work a little differently? How about dropping off and picking up the local neighborhood kids from school or kindy?

6. Shopping: Just because we are seeing a rise in online shopping doesn’t mean there isn’t still a market out there for personal shoppers for both food and other items. A lot of people still want to a personal touch.



7. Meal prep: Again, we are working longer hours. Why not sell a meal prep menu to a local small business where you create a menu, people order off it and you deliver it to their workplaces before they leave for the day? That’s dinner sorted!

8. Kids birthday parties: Yes kids birthday parties are still a thing and if you dress up as a clown or a fairy the kids still love it. So why not hustle and turn yourself into a children’s entertainer?

Its easy to get the word out there and cheap. With all of these ideas all you need to do is a mail drop in your local area across a few streets to start off with. A simple half page pamphlet with a popping description of the service, the cost and where to book it. Simple.

Alternatively you can use sites like freelancer.com and airtasker.com as ways of finding business.

Hustling is all about doing simple everyday things to earn a little spare cash or something that could eventually lead to a bigger business.



Thank you Jody Allen for joining us today on Second Career.

For more hustle tips head to www.stayathomemum.com.au

