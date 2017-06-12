From heartbreak to heroes – Finding a cure for SIDS

A second career isn’t just about finding a new job – it’s also about following your passion.

For most of us its making a sea change and heading off to a place near the beach, moving to the big city or even packing up your life and moving overseas…

But, amongst us are an army of people whose passion becomes their purpose and often it’s as a result of a lived experience.

This is what happened to Karl and Alex Waddell, founders of the Research Charity, Rivers Gift who lost their beautiful baby boy, River Jak Adam to the sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Soon after Alex and Karl decided it was time to act – and Rivers Gift was formed.

Alex and Karl Waddell joined Matthew Tukaki on Talking Lifestyle across Australia to tell their story.