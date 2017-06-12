Improve your memory with this interview

If you are losing your memory, is there a technique we can use to bring it back?

Tansel Ali is the four-time Australian memory champion and has written a couple of memorable books.

His memory coaching has been featured on the award-winning TV documentary, ‘Redesign My Brain’ where he coached TV celebrity Todd Sampson to significantly improve his memory in only weeks and successfully compete at the World Memory Championships in London.

Tansel also has a great party-trick he is famous for, memorising two Yellow Pages phone books in only 24 days.

