Should cancer patients get a one-off payment?

Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is a devastating reality faced by many Australians.

In addition to the physical and emotional stress this terrible disease imposes, a cancer diagnosis can cause intense financial stress.

Professor Anthony Lowe from the Prostate Cancer Foundation says the financial stress can be just as toxic as the side effects from chemotherapy.

Professor Lowe is calling for a scheme which would see cancer patients awarded one-off payments of $5000 to help deal with bill shock, and he joined Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.