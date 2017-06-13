10 Ways to get more calcium in your diet

As we get older, unfortunately we are more prone to bone breaks which isn’t pleasant at all..

From the hospital visits to a long recovery to rehabilitation, breaking bones is something no one wants to experience.

So how to we protect ourselves from this happening?

It’s simple, we go back to basics… We find more ways to incorporate calcium into our diets to enhance bone strength.

Jono Coleman and WYZA Editor, Lynne Testoni spoke to Dietitian and writer for WYZA, Catherine Saxelby about the 10 ways to get more calcium in your diet, EVEN if you don’t eat dairy.