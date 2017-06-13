Men’s Health Week: When was your last service?

Men – when was your last service?

And I’m not talking about a service for your car, your motorcycle, or your boat.

I’m talking about your most important asset — yourself.

It’s Men’s Health Week at the moment and the Australian Men’s Shed Association is using their Spanner in the Works health initiative to encourage men to pop their personal bonnets for a check up on their health and wellbeing.

Alarmingly, five men die every hour from potentially preventative causes, and this could be addressed if men were more proactive about speaking with their GP.

David Helmers is the Executive Officer with the Australian Men’s Shed Association and he spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.