The coolest drink this winter…

Right now we’re having a moment of serendipity: where New York’s coolest drink is also perfect for our coolest temperatures…

It’s fortified wine- and thanks to Nick’s chat with wine experts Peter Nixon and Gary Braidner, here’s everything you need to know:

It’s all in the name

Fortified wines are literally wines ‘fortified’ with spirits, usually brandy. Historically, this practice came about to keep the wine fresh during transport, usually a long voyage at sea. The most common and popular types of fortified wines right now are definitely sherry, port and vermouth.

The ideal nightcap material

Most sherries and ports have a sweet taste, sit at around 20% alcohol and are perfect straight up after a good meal.

You’re in the perfect place

If our experts are to be believed, it’s almost impossible to get a bad port in Australia. Even drops as affordable as 10 or 20 bucks deliver outstanding value and vintage. For some of the really legendary ports of the country, try and get your hands on a Grandfather or Galway Pipe.

They’re having a moment

Up until now, fortified wines haven’t really been considered ‘cool’, but like gin and vermouth before them, the cycle is coming around again. You can bet that sherries and ports will become far more visible very soon.

And what are those hip New York bars doing?

They’re using fortified wines to reinvent classics and even bringing back a cocktail from the 1800s! Want the recipe? Have a listen to the podcast.