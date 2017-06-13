This blind adventurer has many ways of seeing

How would you react if you were 7 years old when you went blind after being hit by an automatic door at a supermarket?

This is Nick Gleeson’s story. He suffered detached retinas but he hasn’t let blindness stop him achieving many incredible things. He’s trekked around the world, including crossing the Simpson desert. He’s climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. He’s trekked up to the base camp of Mount Everest. He’s been a Paralympian. He’s raised two children with wife Heather, who is also blind, and now he’s written a book- “The many ways of seeing”.

Nick Gleeson took time out of his busy life to join John and Garry. Listen to the podcast to hear this motivating and inspirational story.