Want to become a dog therapist?

We don’t need dozens of studies to tell us about the wonderful benefits provided by dogs. Dogs are great friends, terrific companions and they brighten the lives of everyone who comes into contact with them.

Delta Therapy Dogs is a heartwarming program that brings the joys of animal companionship to those who need it most.

Hollee James is the general manager of the Delta Society who has more than a thousand volunteers and their dogs visit health care facilities every week. She joined John and Gary to talk about her work- and even shed some light on the origins of the phrase “man’s best friend”!

Listen in to the podcast to hear how to become involved.