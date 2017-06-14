Are Baby Boomers becoming the kings of online commerce?

Who are the kings of online start up companies? Surely it’s those youngsters who are better at using their phones than they are at wearing proper clothes.

Wrong. Apparently it’s Baby Boomers. According to new research, Baby Boomers are expected to start 14,000 new businesses each year. That’s more than double the start-up rate of Gen Ys.

Older Aussies are turning to the internet in retirement to get a little extra income.

Dr Alex Maritz is a Professor of Entrepreneurship from La Trobe University who has compiled the Silver Economy Report for the NBN and he spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.