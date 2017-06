Discovering London on foot and by rail

There are so many places to visit in and around London, all you need is good shoes and an oyster card. 

Suzy Yates tells Tim Webster about walking through London, ¬†visiting Westminster Cathedral and attending evensong at St Paul’s and Anthony Dennis shares his love of train travel and shares great day trips by train from London.

Sponsor Flight Centre have return airfares from $1 419 so book now for an experience you’ll never forget.