Is chocolate the secret to an amazing chilli con carne?

Chef Daniel makes a mean Chilli Con Carne, and so can you!

The whole idea about a really good con carne is to smooth out the chilli and cook out the spices so you can smell and taste it at its max potential. This recipe’s secret ingredient, chocolate, will help achieve this perfectly.

Jump in the kitchen, pop on an apron and cook along with Chef Daniel. Recipe podcast is above.

