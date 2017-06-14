Travel the world from your armchair

We are traveling more than ever but many people for whatever reason can’t get out and see the world.

It might be a medical reason, it might be the cost of traveling but perhaps virtual tourism is the way of the future.

The Financial Review carried a story just recently about an online tour of Uluru. Google spent two years, collaborating with Tourism NT, Parks Australia, and the Northern Territory government. The result is a stunning interactive multimedia website that lets users click through the trails around Uluru and listen to stories from the Anangu people.

The creative company Grumpy Sailor built the platform, and founder JAMES BOYCE discussed the future of traveling from your armchair.