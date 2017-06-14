Is this the solution to banning the bag?

Tasmania and South Australia are leading the country in fighting waste and landfill by banning plastic bags from supermarkets and other retailers.

There’s now growing pressure on other state governments to follow suit.

Or how about forcing the big shopping groups to offer compostable bags… and our major packaging companies to use compostable packaging.

It’s widely used around the world, so why not here?

Peter Cruwys is the director of Source Separation Systems, who says people often get confused with bio-degradable and compostable… biodegradable does not break down 100%.

Listen to the podcast to find out how you can improve your footprint on the world.