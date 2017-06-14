Why retirement can be the healthiest time of our lives

Again and again, the old imagining of retirement as a kind of fade-out is being proved to be completely wrong…

In fact, one recent study has even said it could be one of the healthiest times of our whole lives!

Jason Andreissen from sponsor StatePlus revealed to Tim and Dee Dee that a Sydney University study conducted last year of over 25,000 retirees found that they were exercising more, sitting less and sleeping better than their working counterparts.

And not by insignificant margins either. On average, they conducted an impressive 90 minutes more exercise per week and slept 11 minutes more per day- adding up to 66 hours more per year!

It all comes down to being autonomous with your time: without the dictations of work and commuting taking big bites out of the daily schedule, retirees naturally allocate more time to the things that benefit them.

However, as Jason points out, to really reap the benefits of this free time, you need to have a sense of financial freedom too. He says how you invest in the 5 years either side of retirement is crucial- and so too is having the right advice.

For more, have a listen to the podcast.