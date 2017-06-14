Will that new tattoo affect your employment?

How important is your appearance and personal presentation when it comes to applying for a job?

Rugby league star Andrew Fifita has gone public with his concerns about the tattoos he has around his neck…

Fifita is worried about his post-league life, when he might have to apply for a real job, and he’s concerned the tattoos might impact his chances of getting that job.

Graham Wynn is the founder of Superior People Management who says your appearance is critical when it comes to applying for a job. A lot of his clients don’t like people to have tattoos – especially when they are going to be dealing with the public.

Listen to the podcast for more.