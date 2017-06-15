The secret behind the Aussie accent revealed

There’s no such thing as a single ‘British’ or ‘American’ accent…

Rather, both countries possess a myriad of different accents within their borders- some subtley different, others vastly dissimilar from one another.

But apparently, it is the same for visitors who come to our country!

We actually have a broad range of accents in Australia- but where did those accents come from and why and how do they vary from state to state?

Dean Frenkel lectures in public speaking and communications at Victoria University. According to him, a little too much grog back in the day might have had a lot to do with how we speak now.

Listen in to hear more of Dean’s controversial statements about our Aussie accent.