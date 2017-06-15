Can you make a great cup of coffee at home?

As long as there is coffee in the world, how bad could things be?

Aussies love a cuppa. Quite a bit, it turns out. We consume 3 kilograms of coffee per capita every year. The figure is probably higher if you don’t count children, who probably aren’t swilling too many cups yet.

A daily coffee habit can hurt your hip pocket. The average price of a flat white is $3.75, so if you’re knocking back a cup a day, you’re spending over $1300 a year on coffee! It all adds up people.

While it’s nice to visit a cafe and have a coffee, these days it is possible to make a cracking cup at home for a fraction of the price. No need to rely on the blend 43!

Craig Simon is a two-time Australian Barista Champion, he’s considered one of the most influential persons in the Aussie coffee industry, he’s an ambassador for Veneziano Coffee Roasters and he shared some tips and tricks on how to make a great cup of coffee in your own home.

Strong flat white with half a sugar thanks.