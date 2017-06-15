How does Alcoholics Anonymous work?

Why is Alcoholics Anonymous such a successful program?

Alcoholics Anonymous began in Ohio 80 years ago, when an alcoholic doctor met an alcoholic patient. Together, they vowed to set up an organization to help alcoholics everywhere get off the drink.

Since then, Narcotics Anonymous has also been established to help drug addicts

“Leigh” has been a member of A.A. for 8 years and says group meetings are all about peer support – there are no psychologists present, it’s just a group of people sharing their stories, their feelings and trying to help one another.

Listen in to the podcast for more insight into Leigh’s brave story.