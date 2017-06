Should Garry Grow the Mo?

Garry, like many suave men from the 70’s and 80’s, had a stylish moustache…

Over the weekend he was reminiscing over some old photos with his family and Garry’s children were urging him to “grow the mo” again.

Undecided on whether it was a good idea or if his kids were stitching him up. John and Garry thought they would ask people they can trust… and so we ask you, our Talking Lifestyle listeners, should Garry Grow the Mo? Or just say NO?