Marathon legend Robert de Castella AO

Few physical endeavors test a person’s endurance and mental grit quite like running a marathon.

It’s 42 kilometers of torture. 42 kilometers of your body crying at you to stop, while your mind tries its hardest to ignore the screams.

It’s been said that if you want to win something, run 100 meters. But if you want to experience something, run a marathon.

Robert de Castella has certainly experienced a marathon or two. He’s a two time Commonwealth Games Marathon gold medalist, and the first Australian to win a gold medal at the Athletics World Championships.

The man affectionately known as Deeks inspired the nation with his grit, determination, and winning spirit. His gold medal winning run at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games still sends tingles down the spines of Australians of a certain age.

Deeks was named Australian of the year in 1983 and became the director of the Australian institute of Sports in 1990. He remains a passionate advocate for athletics and marathon running in particular.

The Gold Coast Marathon will be run on the 1st and 2nd of July and is proudly supported by The Star. 27,000 hopeful starters will battle their way through the grueling but picturesque beach side Marathon course.

Robert de Castella joined Nick Bennett for a chat on Friday Night Live and reveals what it takes to finish a marathon.