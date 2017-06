Meet the Orangutans in Borneo

The Orangutans of Borneo are delightful 

They also face a bleak future due to loss of habitat and agricultural culling.

Leif Cocks tells Tim Webster about these intelligent and beautiful creatures and how you can visit them and help to secure their future.

To book and for further information, including detailed trip itineraries visit: https://www.orangutan.org.au/get-involved/orangutan-adventure-tours/